Michigan Punter Brad Robbins Sets Out To 'Pin Cancer Deep'

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior punter Brad Robbins was fired up after pinning Rutgers at its own 3-yard line on a 51-yard punt that bounced out of bounds last week. "It’s pretty indescribable," Robbins said of making a game-changing play with his foot. "It’s way better when you have the support of 120, 130 guys behind you. That’s what fires you up the most, is I know those guys have my back. It’s electric when the whole team is also fired up for you." That punt — and many others off the leg of Robbins — have a greater impact than just on the game, with the Westerville, Ohio native, announcing this week that he will pledge $25 of his own for every punt inside an opponent's 20 yard line and $25 for each boot that goes for 50 yards or more to the Rogel Cancer Center at the University of Michigan to make advancements in the fight against liver cancer.. Robbins' inspiration came from Illinois punter Blake Hayes, who is doing a similar initiative to help the fight against pediatric brain cancer, and is in honor of his family friend, Randy, who was recently diagnosed with liver cancer. RELATED: Wisconsin's Paul Chryst On Michigan's 'Really Fast' Defense, Run Game, More RELATED: Wolverines In The NFL: Brady Surpasses 80,000 Yards, Lewan Bounces Back

Michigan Wolverines football punter Brad Robbins has 11 punts this season, and because of the Maize and Blue's prolific offense, didn't even have to boot it away in Week 3 against Northern Illinois. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"He was my hitting coach, and he was just one of those guys in my life," Robbins said of Randy. "My first start was at Purdue in 2017, and he found out maybe the day before or the day of, something like that, and he just drove out there by himself and bought a ticket, because we didn’t have any tickets outside of what we were given. He’s just one of those guys who has always been in my corner, and just a really good guy."

