Hart's departure doesn't come as a surprise. He started the Maize and Blue's first two games against Minnesota and Michigan State, but was benched in the Oct. 31 loss to the Spartans in favor of redshirt junior Brad Robbins and never reclaimed the job.

Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior punter Will Hart has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will be allowed to play anywhere next year as a fifth-year senior once again (seeing as how this season doesn't count in regards to what year a player is).

Hart's career took a unique path during his time in Ann Arbor. He emerged as a valuable weapon as a redshirt sophomore in 2018, averaging a school-record 47 yards per punt on 43 attempts.

Nineteen of those 43 punts went 50 yards or further, and he earned the Big Ten's Punter of the Year Award as a result. Hart regressed slightly as a redshirt junior in 2019 but was still potent, averaging 44.2 yards on 51 punts.

His regression continued this season, with the fifth-year senior struggling mightily through Michigan's first two games. He only tallied 37.8 yards on four punts, and never saw the field again after Robbins grabbed the starting job from him.

The Hunting Valley, Ohio, native is the second Wolverine to transfer within the past week, joining redshirt freshman center Zach Carpenter in the NCAA portal. With the book now closed on the 2020 campaign, there will undoubtedly be several more Michigan players who announce their departure over the coming weeks (just as there is every year).