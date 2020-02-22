Michigan Wolverines basketball (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) has won six of seven games, including a tough road win over Rutgers, as it heads into Mackey Arena for a big-time showdown with Purdue, who has lost three-straight.

The Boilermakers are tough at home, having blown out Michigan State and Iowa in West Lafayette. They've also lost three games, though, so the Wolverines wouldn't be the first ones to come in and win, if they do so. U-M may be without its leading scorer, junior forward Isaiah Livers, who missed last game (his 10th game missed on the season) with an ankle injury. He will travel, but his status is in question. In the first meeting between U-M and Purdue this season, the Wolverines pulled out a 84-78 victory in double-overtime at Crisler Center. U-M has not won at Mackey Arena since 2014, on a buzzer-beater by Glenn Robinson III. We caught up with Brian Neubert of GoldAndBlack.com to get more insight on the Boilermakers. The Basics Date: Saturday, Feb. 22 Time: 2:00 PM ET Venue: Mackey Arena (West Lafayette, Ind.) TV: ESPN Spread: Purdue -3.5 RELATED: Juwan Howard On Livers' Status, Guarding Trevion Williams RELATED: Videos: Juwan Howard, Players Preview Purdue

Michigan Wolverines basketball is looking to collect its second road win of the week. (USA Today Sports Images)

Purdue Boilermakers (14-13, 7-9 Big Ten) — Results

vs. Green Bay (W, 79-57) vs. Texas (L, 77-60) at Marquette (L, 65-55) vs. Chicago State (W, 93-49) vs. Jacksonville (W, 81-49) vs. VCU (W, 59-56) vs. Virginia (W, 69-40) vs. Northwestern (W, 58-44) at Nebraska (L, 70-56) at Ohio (W, 69-51) vs. Butler (L, 70-61) vs. Central Michigan (W, 97-62) vs. Minnesota (W, 83-78) at Illinois (L, 63-37) at Michigan (L, 84-78 in 2OT) vs. Michigan State (W, 71-42) at Maryland (L, 57-50) vs. Illinois (L, 79-62) vs. Wisconsin (W, 70-51) at Rutgers (L, 70-63) at Northwestern (W, 61-58) vs. Iowa (W, 104-68) at Indiana (W, 74-62) vs. Penn State (L, 88-76) at Ohio State (L, 68-52) at Wisconsin (L, 69-65)

Purdue — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Jahad Proctor (6-3, 205) — The High Point graduate transfer averages 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three. #2 - Sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4, 175) — Hunter Jr. averages 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He shoots 41.6 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from three. #20 - Junior guard Nojel Eastern (6-7, 225) — He is averaging 5.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 43.2 percent from the field. He is 0-for-3 on three-point attempts for the year. #12 - Senior forward Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220) — He averages 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 31.6 percent from three-point range. #32 - Junior center Matt Haarms (7-3, 250) — Haarms averages 9.0 points per game. He also adds 4.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He shoots 54.1 percent from the field and is shooting 37.0 percent from three. Off The Bench #50 - Sophomore forward Trevion Williams (6-9, 270) — Williams averages 11.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 54.4 percent from the floor. #55 - Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195) — He averages 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, and shoots 37.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from long range. #1 - Sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 205) — He's averaging 4.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game in 19.0 minutes. He shoots 23.6 percent from the floor and 23.6 percent from three. #11 - Freshman guard Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 165 ) — He averages 5.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 19.1 minutes, while shooting 35.8 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 12.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He leads the country in assists per game, with 8.0. He shoots 47.6 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from three. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He shoots 41.2 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Wagner shoots 40.9 percent from the field and 28.7 percent on three-pointers. #2 - Junior forward Isaiah Livers (6-9, 235) — Livers leads U-M in scoring, at 13.3 points per game. He also adds 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from three. ***He is questionable for today's game with an ankle injury suffered two games back against Indiana. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske averages 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He shoots 48.6 percent from the field and 26.3 percent from three. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 7.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 21.2 minutes. He shoots 41.8 percent from the field and 36.1 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns averages 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shoots 50.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three. ***He will play if Livers is unable to play. Johns has made 10 starts this season when Livers has been hurt. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 10.4 minutes. He shoots 72.4 percent from the field. #11 - Sophomore forward Colin Castleton (6-11, 235) — Castleton averages 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 8.4 minutes, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field. #5 - Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez (6-6, 210) — Nunez averages 2.1 points per game in 8.0 minutes per contest. He is shooting 26.2 percent from long range.

Matchup To Watch: Jon Teske vs. Trevion Williams

Williams went off for 36 points on 16-for-28 shooting and grabbed 20 rebounds in the first meeting between Purdue and U-M. Teske was tasked with guarding him one-on-one in the post, and Williams cashed in more times than not. Since then, U-M has switched up its defensive strategy when it comes to guarding the post. Teske will have more help this time, but this will still be a matchup to watch.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Purdue to beat Michigan, 67-65, and gives the Boilermakers a 57 percent chance of winning.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Stat Michigan Purdue Points Per Game 75.6 68.5 Opp. Points Per Game 67.5 62.3 FG Percentage .463 .425 Opp. FG Percentage .417 .414 3PT Percentage .349 .345 Opp. 3PT Percentage .305 .308 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.3 1.2 Rebounding Margin +1.7 +4.0 Blocks Per Game 4.7 3.4

Kenpom Ratings

Kenpom Ratings — Adjusted Efficiency Ranks Category Michigan Purdue Overall 13th 24th Offensive Efficiency 23rd 41st Defensive Efficiency 17th 22nd Tempo 179th 336th Strength Of Schedule 3rd 5th

Q&A With Brian Neubert of Gold & Black