We caught up with Brian Neubert of GoldAndBlack.com to get some insight on Purdue. Purdue is coming off a Sunday loss at Illinois, 63-37. The Boilermakers have been inconsistent this season, but have shown the ability to knock off good teams, like then-No. 5 Virginia in early December.

The Michigan Wolverines (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) are coming off a loss at Michigan State on Sunday, and will look to bounce back tonight against the Purdue Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2 Big Ten). The Wolverines have now lost four of their last five games against high-major opponents. Needless to say, there's a high level of importance on this game, and for U-M to hold serve at home in the very deep Big Ten.

No. 55 - Sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195 pounds) — He averages 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, and shoots 42.5 percent from the field and 45 percent from long range.

No. 2 - Sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. (6-4, 175 pounds) — Hunter Jr. averages 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He shoots 42.9 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three.

No. 20 - Junior guard Nojel Eastern (6-7, 225 pounds) — He is averaging 4.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while shooting 37.8 percent from the field and is 0-for-3 on three-point attempts.

No. 50 - Sophomore forward Trevion Williams (6-9, 270 pounds) — Williams averages 9.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

No. 32 - Junior center Matt Haarms (7-3, 250 pounds) — Haarms leads the Boilermakers in scoring, with 11.5 points per game. He also adds 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He shoots 57.4 percent from the field and has hit on seven of his 20 three-point attempts.

Off The Bench

No. 3 - Senior guard Jahad Proctor (6-3, 205 pounds) — The High Point graduate transfer is the Boilermakers' second leading scorer, and started every game this season except for the team's last game at Illinois. He averages 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, while shooting 37.9 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three.

No. 1 - Sophomore forward Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 205 pounds) — He's averaging 4.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 22.6 minutes. He shoots 24.2 percent from the floor and 23.8 percent from three.

No. 11 - Freshman guard Isaiah Thompson (6-1, 165 pounds) — He averages 4.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game in 17.5 minutes, while shooting 29.9 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three.