Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore RB Christian Turner has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, becoming the third U-M player to transfer out in the past nine days (redshirt freshman center Zach Carpenter and fifth-year senior punter Will Hart were the other two). Turner's departure does not come as a surprise. He had opted out prior to the 2020 campaign before eventually returning once the Big Ten decided to play after all, though he only appeared in one game this year (special teams against Wisconsin).

Michigan Wolverines football RB Christian Turner hails from Buford, Ga. (Lon Horwedel)