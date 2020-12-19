Michigan RB Christian Turner Enters The Transfer Portal
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore RB Christian Turner has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, becoming the third U-M player to transfer out in the past nine days (redshirt freshman center Zach Carpenter and fifth-year senior punter Will Hart were the other two).
Turner's departure does not come as a surprise. He had opted out prior to the 2020 campaign before eventually returning once the Big Ten decided to play after all, though he only appeared in one game this year (special teams against Wisconsin).
Turner sat fifth on the depth chart (at best) this season, behind sophomore Zach Charbonnet, redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins, freshman Blake Corum and fifth-year senior Chris Evans.
His career got off to a promising start, however. Turner played in three games while redshirting as a freshman in 2018, rushing for 99 yards on 20 carries. He actually then began the 2019 campaign as Michigan's primary running back, but fumble issues found him a seat on the bench quickly.
The Buford, Ga., native finished 2019 with 171 yards and a touchdown on 44 carries. Turner did not receive a carry in the Wolverines' final four games that year though. The time he spent away from the team during his 2020 opt out undoubtedly gave the other running backs on the roster a leg up.
