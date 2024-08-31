The company has closed three of its locations and the future of remaining locations is unknown.

Last month, Heritage Collegiate Apparel, the owners of the former MDen, filed for bankruptcy following public reports of large debts to creditors and unfulfilled orders.

The University of Michigan has announced a new partnership with Legends to resume apparel sales under the MDen name.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today that it has entered into a 10-year partnership with global premium experiences company Legends to create a best-in-class online shopping experience for fans and at all existing athletics facilities.





Legends will have the exclusive rights to manage, operate, sell, and distribute all Michigan-licensed merchandise and will operate the ‘Official Team Store,’ which will continue under the MDen name. Legends will use a data and fan-led approach to develop an industry-leading customized merchandise solution for Michigan that will deliver an expanded product assortment and enhanced customer experience for students, alumni, and fans wherever they purchase their U-M gear. In addition to the existing athletics facilities, work is underway to secure a new off-campus retail store location.





“Our partnership with Legends will provide our fans with a fully integrated retail experience both in-venue and online,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Fans will be able to purchase a comprehensive assortment of licensed products from a best-in-class retail partner that focuses on a holistic customer experience. We are excited to begin this new venture with Legends.”





“Legends is honored to partner with U-M to deliver their passionate fans an enhanced, seamless shopping experience. Our team will work alongside U-M to maximize fan expression and the University’s powerful brand affinity through compelling products and premium experiences,” said Kirta Carroll, President, Legends Global Merchandise.





Added Mike Behan, President, Legends College: “Innovative universities like U-M are thinking differently about generating revenue in the new collegiate landscape. Legends’ expertise in creating customized solutions focused on the fan experience and monetization for premier athletic departments makes this a perfect fit.”





Michigan and Legends’ partnership expands beyond merchandise and includes Legends research arm CSL executing a premium experiences study for Michigan Stadium.





Legends’ fully integrated retail and merchandising vertical solution works with world-class clients around the globe. This includes vast experience developing and operating eCommerce and retail experiences for some of the world’s largest sporting events and organizations: Super Bowl, Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, PGA Championship, College Football Playoff, Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Real Madrid and a growing roster of NCAA partnerships, including Indiana University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Ohio State University, Purdue University, and Villanova University.