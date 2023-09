Roughly two hours ahead of its game against East Carolina, Michigan football released an availability report.

Although no starters were listed as "out," some big names were deemed questionable as the 2023 season nears its beginning.

Players listed as "out" are as follows:

WR Amorion Walker

RB Tavierre Dunlap

LB Jimmy Rolder

DB German Green

WR Logan Forbes

WR Peyton O'Leary

Players listed as "questionable" are below:

WR Darrius Clemons

DB Will Johnson

WR Cornelius Johnson

DB Makari Paige

WR Tyler Morris

DB Rod Moore

RB Cole Cabana

RB Danny Hughes

TE Matt Hibner