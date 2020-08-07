The latest results (as of today) featured 435 total humans (both athletes and staffers) tested between the dates of Aug. 1-7, with only six of those 435 coming back positive (1.3 percent).

The Michigan Wolverines' athletic department released its latest virus testing numbers today, spanning athletes and coaches who are on campus and involved in 19 different varsity sports — baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, field hockey, football, men's gymnastics, women's gymnastics, ice hockey, rowing, men's soccer, women's soccer, softball, men's swimming and diving, women's swimming and diving, men's track and field, women's track and field, women's tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

The aforementioned number is right on par with the past testing results the school has released, with the positive results remaining low ever since testing began. In all, the University of Michigan has now checked out 1,440 total people, with only 35 having had the virus (2.4 percent).

U-M's release today also revealed the complete breakdown behind the 1,440 people who have been looked into, with 1,168 student-athletes being examined and 272 staffers.

Just 34 of the 1,168 athletes have had the disease (2.9 percent), while only one staffer has.

"Please note that the overall number of tests and positive results will not necessarily equal the sum of this week's update plus the figures give in prior weeks' updates," Michigan's email explained today.

"This is due to the number and timing of surveillance tests being conducted, and reflective of the fact that some test results lag behind others."

The Maize and Blue's football program is set to kick off fall camp today, with the new season-opener currently slated for Sept. 5 against Purdue.

Five different Big Ten programs — Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Rutgers — have paused their voluntary workouts at one point or another over the past several weeks (several have resumed), but as of now, the conference is still slated to begin play on Labor Day weekend.