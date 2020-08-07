Steele broke down the Wolverines' defense, identifies breakout candidates, explains why he believes it will be, once again, in the upper echelon of college football and much more.

"I like the defense, and I like all three units. In fact, all three units rank in my top 25 at the front of the magazine. You start up front, the defensive line is the strength of the defense. You’ve got [junior] Aidan Hutchinson and [senior] Kwity Paye at the defensive end spots, and then you got [fifth-year senior tackle] Carlo Kemp inside. And then, watch [sophomore tackle] Chris Hinton. I think he’s a guy who can step in there and have a big impact this year after getting his feet wet as a freshman last year.

"Defensively, getting back a player like [redshirt junior linebacker] Josh Ross is going to be a plus. Remember, Ross had 61 tackles, despite starting just one game in ‘18, and had a redshirt last year after starting the first three. Physical, athletic. I think he’s a guy that’s really going to make a big factor. You’ve got to like 6-2, 232 at the linebacker spot. Getting him back is a big plus, added with [redshirt sophomore linebacker Cam] McGrone at the linebacker spot.

"And then, in the secondary, [senior cornerback] Ambry Thomas can be a shutdown corner. Brad Hawkins is a guy who is very physical at the strong safety. [Sophomore safety] Daxton Hill is one of the team’s fastest players at free safety.

"Overall, each of those three units, I’m high on. I think Michigan, as usual, will have one of the top notch defenses."