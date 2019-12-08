The Michigan Wolverines' football team did not play this weekend during conference championship Saturday, and subsequently remained at No. 17 in the Associated Press top-25. The Maize and Blue did, however, move up one spot to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll, jumping Boise State following the Broncos' 31-10 blowout of Hawaii yesterday in the Mountain West championship game.

The Michigan Wolverines' football program has played an SEC team in its bowl game in three of the last four years. (Lon Horwedel)

Six Big Ten teams checked in in this week's AP top-25, which was more than any other conference (the SEC was next with five), with Ohio State sliding in at No. 2, Wisconsin at No. 11, Penn State at No. 13, Minnesota at No. 16 and Iowa at No. 19. It should also be noted that Notre Dame — whom U-M crushed, 45-14, on Oct. 26 — concluded the regular-season with a 10-2 record and at No. 14 nationally. At 9-3, the Wolverines are the third highest-rated three-loss team in the country, with only Auburn at No. 9 and Wisconsin at No. 11 slotting in ahead of them.

The Maize and Blue will now await their bowl fate, which will be revealed today. A Citrus Bowl showdown with Alabama is looking likely, with the Crimson Tide currently holding a 10-2 record and tying Auburn for the No. 9 spot in the AP Poll. Michigan is riding a three-game bowl losing streak, having fallen to Florida State in 2016, South Carolina in 2017 and Florida in 2018, with the program's last bowl victory coming against Florida in the 2015 Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

