Michigan remains at No. 2 in latest version of AP Poll
Following one of the strangest weeks in college football, the top of the AP Poll didn't feature many changes. All four of the nation's top teams struggled early, but all four were able to survive with ugly victories.
Michigan led Bowling Green just 14-6 at halftime, but a strong third quarter from the Wolverine defense helped the team to a 31-6 victory.
In the most recent AP Poll, the Wolverines stayed put at No. 2 in the national rankings.
Below is the entire top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida
Michigan will open Big Ten play next week against Rutgers.
