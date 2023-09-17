Following one of the strangest weeks in college football, the top of the AP Poll didn't feature many changes. All four of the nation's top teams struggled early, but all four were able to survive with ugly victories.

Michigan led Bowling Green just 14-6 at halftime, but a strong third quarter from the Wolverine defense helped the team to a 31-6 victory.

In the most recent AP Poll, the Wolverines stayed put at No. 2 in the national rankings.

Below is the entire top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Florida State

5. USC

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Notre Dame

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. Oregon State

15. Ole Miss

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Duke

19. Colorado

20. Miami

21. Washington State

22. UCLA

23. Tennessee

24. Iowa

25. Florida

Michigan will open Big Ten play next week against Rutgers.