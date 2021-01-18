This weekend's setback in Minneapolis was the Maize and Blue's first loss of the season, with Juwan Howard's club now holding an 11-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in league play.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team remained at No. 7 in today's AP top 25, following a 1-1 week that saw the club crush then-No. 9 Wisconsin, 77-54, Tuesday night, before falling at then-No. 23 Minnesota, 75-57, Saturday afternoon.

U-M and Iowa are tied atop the Big Ten standings, each sitting at 6-1. Six conference members were included in today's AP top 25, with No. 4 Iowa, No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 15 Ohio State, No. 17 Minnesota and No. 22 Illinois being the other inclusions.

A triumph in Minneapolis this weekend likely would have moved Michigan up in the polls, especially when considering how impressive its beatdown of the Badgers was. The blowout loss to the Golden Gophers prevented an ascension for Michigan in the top 25 though.

The nation's top three of Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova remained the same (in that order), with the only movement in the top five coming in the form of an Iowa and Texas flip-flop.

The Longhorns' one-spot drop was due to a buzzer-beating loss to Texas Tech in Austin Wednesday night. Another fun fact surrounding this week's top 25 involved the Duke Blue Devils, with the program dropping out of the national rankings for the first time since February, 2016.

This was due to their 74-67 loss at Virginia Tech Tuesday night, which dropped their overall record to just 5-3 on the year.