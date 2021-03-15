Michigan Remains No. 4 Nationally In The Final AP Poll Of The Season
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team stayed at No. 4 in the nation in today's Associated Press top 25 poll, despite a week that saw the club lose to Ohio State by one point (68-67) in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
This was the final AP Poll of the season, with the outlet not releasing any rankings during or after the NCAA tournament.
The Big Ten continued its strong presence in this week's edition, with Illinois jumping Baylor to move up to No. 2 nationally after it won the Big Ten Tournament this weekend. The Illini's winning streak now sits at seven games.
Ohio State and Iowa checked in close behind at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, while Purdue (No. 20) was the only other conference member to appear in the top 25. The Maize and Blue and Illini both received No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, while the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes each got No. 2 seeds.
The Boilermakers were tagged with a No. 4 seed. Believe it or not, this season is the first time the Big Ten has been awarded with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament since Wisconsin in 2015.
Michigan heads into the Big Dance with a 20-4 record and an outright Big Ten regular-season championship under its belt. The only three ranked squads who have fewer than four losses are No. 1 Gonzaga (26-0), No. 3 Baylor (22-2) and No. 6 Houston (24-3).
Still possessing an unblemished record, the Bulldogs will attempt to become the first team to finish the entire college basketball season undefeated since Bobby Knight's Indiana Hoosiers did so with a perfect 32-0 record in 1976.
This year also marks the first time the Wolverines earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament since Juwan Howard's Fab Five crew got one in 1993. Michigan advanced to the national title that season before falling to North Carolina.
It's also worth noting that five teams in Michigan's East region reside in this week's AP top 25 — No. 2-seeded Alabama at No. 5 in the AP, No. 3-seeded Texas at No. 9, No. 4-seeded Florida State at No. 14, No. 5-seeded Colorado at 22 and No. 6-seeded BYU at No. 23.
