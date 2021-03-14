U-M a No. 1 Seed, Will Face Play-In Winner Mt. St. Mary's or Texas Southern
Juwan Howard has led Michigan to its first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed since he and his Fab Five teammates did it in 1993. The Wolverines will play the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern in the East Region opener.
If they get by that one, the Wolverines will play the winner of LSU and St. Bonaventure, the eight and nine seeds.
The times and venues will be announced by the NCAA later tonight.
RELATED: A loss to OSU and concerns, but hope for Michigan basketball
The Wolverines (20-4) lost three of their last five games, including Friday's Big Ten semifinal to Ohio State. They played without Isaiah Livers and will likely be without him the rest of the year, putting a bit of a damper on Sunday's announcement.
Watch for more bracket analysis in the hours to come.
