Juwan Howard has led Michigan to its first NCAA Tournament No. 1 seed since he and his Fab Five teammates did it in 1993. The Wolverines will play the winner of Mount St. Mary's and Texas Southern in the East Region opener.

If they get by that one, the Wolverines will play the winner of LSU and St. Bonaventure, the eight and nine seeds.

The times and venues will be announced by the NCAA later tonight.

