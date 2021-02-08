The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team rose yet again in today's Associated Press top 25, climbing one spot to No. 3 in the country. The ascent occurred despite the Maize and Blue's inactivity, with the team playing its most recent game Jan. 22 at Purdue. The rise was also due to a subpar week from Villanova, who had been occupying the No. 3 spot. Head coach Jay Wright's Wildcats first lost at St. John's by 11 points Wednesday night, and then followed it up by squeaking by a 5-9 Georgetown club yesterday afternoon.

Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Franz Wagner (left) is averaging 12 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this year. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan is one of seven ranked Big Ten squads this week, with No. 4 Ohio State, No. 6 Illinois, No. 15 Iowa, No. 21 Wisconsin, No. 24 Purdue and No. 25 Rutgers serving as the other six. The Fighting Illini were the biggest riser of any conference member, jumping six spots from No. 12 to No. 6 after winning at Indiana Tuesday night and then beating Wisconsin by 15 points Saturday afternoon. Illinois has now won four in a row and was originally slated to play at Michigan Thursday night, but the game has since been canceled. U-M's next contest is slated to occur Sunday afternoon at Wisconsin against a Badger squad who has dropped three of its past five outings. UW only fell two spots from No. 19 to No. 21 following its 15-point defeat at Illinois, with Iowa's seven-notch fall (No. 8 to No. 15) representing the biggest drop of any Big Ten club this week. The Hawkeyes are in a free fall, having lost four of their last five games. Once thought to be one of Michigan's biggest challengers for the Big Ten title, Iowa's conference record now sits at just 7-5.

