Michigan's Game At Penn State This Weekend Has Been Postponed
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball game that was slated for this Saturday at Penn State has been postponed, the Nittany Lions' official Twitter account revealed this evening.
The announcement did not come as a surprise, seeing as how PSU's last two scheduled games against Wisconsin and Ohio State were postponed as well. Penn State is also pausing all team-related activities, meaning its showdown against Rutgers that was slated for Jan. 12 has also been pushed back.
RELATED: Michigan vs. Minnesota Preview And Prediction
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Pregame Q&A With A Minnesota Insider
Michigan's contest against Minnesota will still take place as normal, with the matchup tipping off at 8:30 ET tonight at Crisler Center. This weekend's postponement in State College comes as an unpleasant interruption, however, seeing as how the Wolverines are rolling with a 9-0 record and sitting atop the Big Ten standings.
It's also worth noting that Penn State's Twitter account noted this Saturday's game has been 'postponed,' and not canceled altogether. A potential makeup game at a later date would seemingly be an option.
This is the second schedule interruption U-M has had this year, with the Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown against NC State Dec. 9 being the first. The Maize and Blue were quickly able to find a replacement for that game though, blowing out Toledo 91-71 in the Wolfpack's stead.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook