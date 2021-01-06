The Michigan Wolverines' basketball game that was slated for this Saturday at Penn State has been postponed, the Nittany Lions' official Twitter account revealed this evening. The announcement did not come as a surprise, seeing as how PSU's last two scheduled games against Wisconsin and Ohio State were postponed as well. Penn State is also pausing all team-related activities, meaning its showdown against Rutgers that was slated for Jan. 12 has also been pushed back.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team holds a 9-0 record on the year. (Per Kjeldsen)

