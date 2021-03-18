Michigan Wolverines football's new linebackers coach, George Helow, is nine practices into his U-M tenure and is amped up to be in Ann Arbor. Helow, who has known defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for several years, was excited to get the call from him and head coach Jim Harbaugh. "When I got the opportunity to talk to Coach and get to come here, it was a no-brainer and it was like, ‘Wow, the University of Michigan. Really?’ It was really good," Helow told Jon Jansen on the 'In The Trenches' podcast. RELATED: Josh Gattis Knows QB, Offense Have Plenty To Prove In 2021 RELATED: Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Discusses Quarterbacks, Spring Practice, More

Michigan Wolverines football linebackers coach George Helow led the inside linebackers and special teams at Maryland last season. (MGoBlue.com)

Redshirt junior Josh Ross and redshirt sophomore Michael Barrett are two of the linebackers with the most experience in an otherwise young group. Helow explained that having younger players while installing a new system can sometimes be a benefit, since they don't have "pre-conceived notions" on how to operate, allowing the new staff to teach new concepts seamlessly. "It’s been great," Helow said of working with his position group so far. "There’s a bunch of guys in the linebacker room right now who are young, but everybody’s eager to learn, and that’s what makes it so great. "We've got a bunch of great young men that want to learn, that want to get better, that want to learn the new defense, that want to put in the time, that want to put in the work, that want to be up here, that want to dive into the playbooks, that want to get into the simulator and train every day, that want to watch film, take good notes. "Whether it’s a guest speaker that we bring in or just a normal meeting, you don’t have to tell them to take notes — they want to be great. That’s the first step to anything, is having the willingness to want to learn."