Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Discusses Quarterbacks, Spring Practice, More
Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator Josh Gattis met with the media Wednesday to discuss spring practices, his quarterbacks and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Ronnie Bell Knows U-M's WRs Need To Improve … And He Insists They Have
RELATED: Stueber Loves The Approach Moore Has Brought As U-M's New O-Line Coach
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook