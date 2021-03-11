Michigan Wolverines football redshirt junior Andrew Stueber is the most experienced of U-M’s offensive linemen, despite having started just eight games during his four years in Ann Arbor. His previous position coach, Ed Warinner, helped turn Michigan’s front five into a potent unit upon his arrival in 2018, one year after the group struggled mightily as a whole in 2017 (allowed 83 tackles for loss on the year, which ranked 101st nationally).

Michigan Wolverines football's Sherrone Moore's official title is offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator. (Per Kjeldsen)

Warinner is now off to Florida Atlantic after three years on the job, with former tight ends coach Sherrone Moore — who played offensive line during his collegiate days at Oklahoma — now leading the unit. “It was somewhat of a surprise to see him [Warinner] leave,” Stueber admitted this afternoon on a Zoom press conference with reporters. “I was optimistic seeing Coach Moore take his spot — he’s a much younger guy and has played the position. “There’s a different kind of energy in the room. It’s a more open room environment and you can ask a lot more questions. The older guys on the team like the vibe he’s bringing to the room and his overall energy. “We’re still focusing on establishing the run game and it’ll continue to be a cornerstone in our offense. The line has to set the tempo and pace for the game, though we have some new blocks, wording and language. “Coach [Josh] Gattis is still the coordinator, so the run game hasn’t changed too much. Coach Moore’s style is more personable and interactive though. He’s asking questions individually and allows discussion, asking us what we think.

“It’s easier to get discussions flowing that way. As an older guy, I appreciate being able to speak my mind and give input.” Stueber’s versatility was an asset to the Wolverines’ offensive line last season, with the veteran originally beginning the year at guard before eventually kicking out to tackle once then-redshirt sophomore Jalen Mayfield went down with injury. Michigan, as a whole, remains quite young both on the outside and on the interior, with a plethora of youngsters expected to emerge in 2021 after gaining valuable experience this past fall. “I’m at right tackle right now, but have gotten reps at guard to keep myself familiar with both,” Stueber revealed. “I’m most natural at tackle, but I’ll do whatever to help the team. “I’ll play wherever Coach [Jim] Harbaugh and Coach Moore want me to. They placed me at tackle after last season, trying to get younger guys and the center and guard spots figured out.”