Michigan's defense enjoyed a successful 2022 season during Jesse Minter's first year in Ann Arbor. In year two, and with most of the familiar faces returning, it's looking to be more of the same.

Nationally, attention is starting to be drawn toward Minter, too, as he has been recognized as one of the best defensive coordinators in college football.

According to Pro Football Focus, Minter has been named as the number two coordinator in the country in PFF's list of the top 10 best defensive coordinators in college football heading into the 2023 season.

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker tops the list with Ohio State's Jim Knowles behind Minter at number three.

Below is what PFF had to say about Minter.

Minter was a finalist for the Broyles Award this past season in his first year as Michigan’s defensive coordinator. He’s one of two finalists who remain a college coordinator in 2023 — the other being the winner Garrett Riley, who’s our top returning offensive coordinator in college football.

Even after losing stars like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo and Daxton Hill the Wolverines’ 93.7 team defense grade this past season trailed only Iowa. They were also fourth in the Power Five in terms of EPA allowed per play.

Michigan allowed a scoring drive on only 22% of opposing drives, the fourth-lowest rate in the FBS in 2022.