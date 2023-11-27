Saturday, Sherrone Moore, as acting head coach, led the Michigan Wolverines to a third straight victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes. A three-game winning streak for Moore as head coach included victories over Penn State and Maryland. Now, the Broyles Award committee has recognized Moore as a finalist for their award.

BROYLES AWARD FINALISTS:

Mike Bobo, Georgia

Phil Parker, Iowa

Mike Denbrock, LSU

Sherrone Moore, Michigan

Will Stein, Oregon

Moore's offense and Iowa's Phil Parker's defense will face off in the Big Ten Championship game. Jim Harbaugh will return to coach for Michigan.

It has been quite a first season for Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. His first full season as sole offensive coordinator, still arguably the best offensive line coach in the country and Moore has served as acting head coach in four games this season. It is hard to imagine a more valuable assistant coach in the nation.

Moore hopes to be the second assistant under Jim Harbaugh to win the award. In 2021, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis won the award. He left that offseason for the same position at the University of Miami. The only other Michigan assistant to win the award was Jim Hermann in 1997.



