Michigan offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore is getting some national recognition as being one of the top young coaches in college football heading into the 2023 season.

According to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, Moore has been named to the outlet's top 15 coaches under 40 list released this week.

Here's what Dodd had to say about Moore, as the list was released in no particular order:

The argument can be made that Moore's had the most success at mobilizing Jim Harbaugh's offensive vision at Michigan. Sure, the players might be better now, but consider the Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten titles going to consecutive College Football Playoffs. Moore, a former Oklahoma guard, has been one of the guiding force behind consecutive Joe Moore Awards, signifying the best offensive line in the country. Running back Blake Corum might have been a Heisman finalist if not for a late-season injury. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy became a difference maker in 2022. Moore arrived in 2018 as tight ends coach and has quickly climbed the ladder.

Jim Harbaugh named Moore as the sole offensive coordinator during the offseason as co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss departed the program shortly after the season ended for the Wolverines.