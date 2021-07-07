Michigan's Top-10 2022 Class Moves Up Even Further In National Rankings

Michigan moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star cornerback Myles Pollard, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan ranked 10th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings before the addition of Pollard but surged all the way up to No. 9 after his pledge, passing Texas in the process. Michigan has landed eight commitments in the last two weeks and still has a long ways to go until the end of the cycle.

Because Pollard is rated as a four-star recruit with a 5.8 rating, he gives Michigan 105 points in the team recruiting rankings and brings the Wolverines' total up to 1,454.

The Wolverines are within striking distance of moving up even further, with No. 8 Boston College only being 31 points away. No. 7 Georgia is just 43 points ahead of the Wolverines, and No. 6 Oklahoma only has an edge of 67 points on the Maize and Blue.