Michigan's Top-10 2022 Class Moves Up Even Further In National Rankings
Michigan moved up in the class of 2022 national recruiting rankings following the addition of Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star cornerback Myles Pollard, who made his pledge to the Maize and Blue Wednesday afternoon.
Pollard chose Michigan over finalists Auburn and Oklahoma, and a slew of other major offers.
RELATED: Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Commits To Michigan
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Watch Four-Star CB Myles Pollard Choose Michigan
Michigan ranked 10th in Rivals.com's team recruiting rankings before the addition of Pollard but surged all the way up to No. 9 after his pledge, passing Texas in the process. Michigan has landed eight commitments in the last two weeks and still has a long ways to go until the end of the cycle.
Because Pollard is rated as a four-star recruit with a 5.8 rating, he gives Michigan 105 points in the team recruiting rankings and brings the Wolverines' total up to 1,454.
The Wolverines are within striking distance of moving up even further, with No. 8 Boston College only being 31 points away. No. 7 Georgia is just 43 points ahead of the Wolverines, and No. 6 Oklahoma only has an edge of 67 points on the Maize and Blue.
The 15th member of the Wolverines' 2022 class, Pollard joins Grosse Point (Mich.) South five-star cornerback Will Johnson, La Grange Park (Ill.) four-star wide receiver Tyler Morris, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio, Germantown (Tenn.) High four-star defensive back Kody Jones, Monument (Colo.), Eastpointe (Mich.) High four-star wide receiver Tay'Shawn Trent, Palmer Ridge three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond three-star running back CJ Stokes, River Rouge (Mich.) High three-star defensive tackle Davonte Miles, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee three-star tight end Marlin Klein, Apple Valley (Calif.) High three-star quarterback Jayden Denegal, Lawandale (Calif.), Leuzinger three-star defensive end Kevonte Henry, three-star Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffe offensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti, Gooding (Idaho) High three-star tight end Colston Loveland and Belleville (Mich.) High two-star linebacker Aaron Alexander.
Michigan is the third-highest ranked Big Ten team in the national recruiting rankings, behind only division rivals Ohio State (1) and Penn State (3).
2022 Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
1. Ohio State (1)
2. Penn State (3)
3. Michigan (9)
4. Rutgers (14)
5. Indiana (25)
6. Purdue (28)
7. Northwestern (31)
8. Michigan State (32)
9. Minnesota (36)
10. Wisconsin (37)
11. Illinois (t-38)
11. Maryland (t-38)
13. Iowa (54)
14. Nebraska (60)
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook