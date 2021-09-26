Michigan Scores Commitment From Alabama LB Deuce Spurlock
Michigan is continuing to build momentum on the recruiting trail.
This time around, the Wolverines picked up a verbal commitment from three-star Huntsville (Ala.) Madison Academy linebacker Deuce Spurlock today.
Spurlock sided with Michigan over offers from Auburn, Boston College, Mississippi State, Pitt, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Washington State and others.
Michigan initially offered this summer and immediately became the favorite in his recruitment. However, the Wolverines continued to evaluate other prospects at the position, while Spurlock picked up a few more offers.
The Wolverines decided to go all in on Spurlock this month and landed his commitment following his weekend official visit.
“I went up there and got my offer during camp, so the emphasis that they put on me and them wanting to teach me and get me better really stood out," Spurlock told Rivals.com.
Auburn jumped in the mix for Spurlock just a day before his Michigan official visit. While the in-state SEC program piqued his interest, Spurlock had his mind set on the Wolverines.
New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, linebackers coach George Helow and Director of Recruiting Aashon Larkins all pitched him on fit and development.
"I wanted to find a place that could develop me as a player and a person, on the field and off the field," he said. "And are the coaches trustworthy? That was a big question to look at, too.”
Spurlock is the second traditional linebacker take this cycle, joining two-star prospect Aaron Alexander, who committed to the Wolverines this summer.
At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Spurlock is rated as a 5.5 recruit, which is the lowest designation for a three-star prospect.
