Michigan Scores Commitment From Alabama LB Deuce Spurlock

Michigan initially offered this summer and immediately became the favorite in his recruitment. However, the Wolverines continued to evaluate other prospects at the position, while Spurlock picked up a few more offers.

The Wolverines decided to go all in on Spurlock this month and landed his commitment following his weekend official visit.

“I went up there and got my offer during camp, so the emphasis that they put on me and them wanting to teach me and get me better really stood out," Spurlock told Rivals.com.