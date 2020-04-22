U-M has 13 former players that hope to be drafted in this year's NFL Draft, that runs from Thursday night until Saturday. With the draft at the forefront of the sports world, the Michigan football recruiting department has sent out NFL Draft themed graphics to potential future Wolverines who hope to one day play in the league. This recruiting strategy by the Wolverines is emphasizing the abundant success U-M has had with developing players into NFL talents. 21 Jim Harbaugh-coached U-M players have been selected during his tenure. He has produced an average of 5.2 players picked per draft since his arrival in Ann Arbor. Since 2000, U-M has churned out 14 first round picks, including two in last year's draft, Devin Bush and Rashan Gary. RELATED: Michigan Making In-State WR Andrel Anthony Feel Like Top Priority RELATED: Big Board: A Closer Look At Michigan OL Recruiting

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is recruiting hard during the dead period. (USA Today Sports Images)

Rocco Spindler

Last week, Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler tweeted out his appreciation for the graphic U-M sent him that featured his father, a former NFL player, and him, a potential future NFL player. His father, Marc Spindler, was a third round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, and played nine seasons in the league with the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets. Spindler is at the top of U-M's offensive line big board, meaning that reeling in the talented in-state product is a major priority when it comes to the Wolverines' 2021 recruiting efforts.

This Graphic by far is one of my favorites! Thank you Michigan coaching staff, having me and my father share these similar moments! #1990 - #2020 pic.twitter.com/iF3Wu5HHec — Rocco Spindler (@RoccoSpindler92) April 17, 2020

Andrel Anthony

U-M sent another one of its top priorities an NFL Draft inspired graphic, and he shared it with the world on Wednesday. East Lansing (Mich.) High three-star wide receiver Andrel Anthony tweeted the graphic shown below, which foreshadows him being drafted with a future first overall pick by the New Orleans Saints. This comes as another sign that the Wolverines are very determined to bring the East Lansing product southeast to Ann Arbor. "They text me everyday," Anthony told The Wolverine this week. “They are showing a lot of interest. "It feels like they really want me. They’ve made it known, especially over the last month and a half."

On Sunday, Anthony also shared this graphic that U-M sent him.

Where The 〽️ Fam @ ? pic.twitter.com/sZe11UsDed — Andrel Anthony Jr. (@andrel_jr) April 18, 2020

