Michigan Slots Second In Early Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings

Unlike many programs around college basketball, the Michigan Wolverines have their roster set, barring any unforeseen attrition or arrivals. While there are always question marks about a team heading into a season, especially when making predictions six months before games are played, the Maize and Blue are on solid footing coming off a successful year two under head coach Juwan Howard. In fact, Michigan was the most successful Big Ten team in 2020-21, having won the outright regular-season conference crown and advancing the furthest in the NCAA Tournament out of any team in the league (Elite Eight). Turner Sports, NCAA.com and Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz released his updated Big Ten power rankings, and he slotted the Wolverines in at No. 2 as it stands right now, though he did point out that changes will be made as NBA decisions and transfer destinations continue to be revealed. Maryland topped the list, while Purdue (3) and Ohio State (4) checked in just behind Michigan. RELATED: Ranking The Impact Each Michigan Class Had On Last Season's Success RELATED: Four-Star PF Gregg Glenn Talks Juwan Howard, Michigan

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard returns two starters and brings in the nation's top recruiting class in 2021-22. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan does lose a significant amount of production, with senior forward Isaiah Livers, senior guard Chaundee Brown, fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith and fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis all having moved on and electing to not use the NCAA's extra year of eligibility. Additionally, sophomore wing Franz Wagner has declared for the NBA Draft as an early entrant and will not return to the program. However, it can't be overlooked that Howard and Co. are bringing in the No. 1 recruiting class this summer, a haul that includes five-star wing Caleb Houstan, five-star power forward Moussa Diabate, four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin, four-star point guard Frankie Collins, four-star wing Isaiah Barnes and three-star power forward Will Tschetter. The staff also nabbed Coastal Carolina graduate transfer guard DeVante' Jones, the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, who will likely start at point guard and in the backcourt next to fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks.

Key pieces such as freshman center Hunter Dickinson and junior forward Brandon Johns — the likely starter at power forward — still remain, and emerging role players like freshman forward Terrance Williams II and freshman guard Zeb Jackson should make strides this offseason as well. "Yes, I’ve dropped Michigan down from one, in large part because of the decision of Franz Wagner," Katz said. "He decided to not just declare for the NBA Draft, but stay in the draft. We know Isaiah Livers isn’t coming back. "Eli Brooks is, but Michigan is going to lack experience. Hunter Dickinson is going to be the anchor inside — that’s the plan — but experience will be lacking for the Wolverines, and that’s why I have them down in the two spot." Like Michigan, Maryland has looked to the transfer portal for help, and that's the reason why he placed the Terrapins at the top of his rankings for the time being.

