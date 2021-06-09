 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Still A Contender For Four-Star OL Jacob Hood
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 07:00:00 -0500') }} football

Michigan Still A Contender For Four-Star OL Jacob Hood

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Jacob Hood was one of the most impressive looking prospects at Michigan’s satellite camp at Ferris State in Grand Rapids last week.

The four-star 2022 offensive lineman out of Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro is a massive prospect at 6-foot-8, 330 pounds and knows how to use his strength and size to overwhelm the man in front of him.

While Hood already holds a slew of major offers, he wanted to compete against some of the top talent in the Midwest.

“I came out here to camp because I wanted to get a new experience,” Hood said. “I wanted to show everybody what I got. It’s fun to compete and just perform in front of all the coaches.”

Michigan kept a close eye on Hood throughout the camp. Both head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive line coach Sherrone Moore also made sure to spend a few minutes with Hood before the end of the offensive line session.

