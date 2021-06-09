Michigan Still A Contender For Four-Star OL Jacob Hood

Jacob Hood was one of the most impressive looking prospects at Michigan’s satellite camp at Ferris State in Grand Rapids last week.

The four-star 2022 offensive lineman out of Nashville (Tenn.) Hillsboro is a massive prospect at 6-foot-8, 330 pounds and knows how to use his strength and size to overwhelm the man in front of him.

While Hood already holds a slew of major offers, he wanted to compete against some of the top talent in the Midwest.