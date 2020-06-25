Michigan has moved up in the national recruiting rankings into the top five. The Wolverines raced past Clemson and USC, and now sit at No. 4 in the 2021 Rivals team recruiting rankings after landing a commitment from four-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver Cristian Dixon. Dixon committed to Michigan over finalists LSU, Oregon and USC, and offers from a host of top programs.

Michigan now has a total score of 2,027 points. Every team ranked ahead of Michigan nationally holds more commits at this time except for Ohio State, who also has 19 pledges. The Wolverines are behind just the Buckeyes (1), Tennessee (2) and Florida (3). Here is a look at The Big Ten rankings: 1. Ohio State 2. Michigan 3. Iowa 4. Wisconsin 5. Rutgers 6. Minnesota 7. Penn State 8. Maryland 9. Northwestern 10. Nebraska 11. Michigan State 12. Indiana 13. Purdue 14. Illinois Michigan is fewer than 125 points behind Florida in the overall rankings, which means a top-three class is within striking distance. Dixon is ranked as the No. 175 prospect nationally, the No. 32 wide receiver in the land and No. 17 player in the state, per Rivals.com Dixon is the second wide receiver pledge in the 2021 class for Michigan, joining Markus Allen.