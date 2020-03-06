TheWolverine

Timely special team scoring and the continued strong play of sophomore netminder Strauss Mann paced Michigan to a 3-0 shutout win over Michigan State Friday night at Yost Ice Arena in the opening game of their best two-of-three set in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal round. Mann turned aside 25 Spartan shots and senior forwards Jake Slaker and Nick Pastujov both posted power play goals in the victory for the Wolverines.

The Michigan Wolverines' hockey team will next play MSU again tomorrow night at 7:00. (Lon Horwedel)

The in-state rivals had split the regular season series with Michigan State winning a two-game set in mid-November. Michigan replied with a two-game sweep of their own in mid-February to even the season series at 2-2. After recording the first six shots on goal of the game, Michigan made their seventh shot count. Skating with a five on three manpower advantage, Michigan sophomore defenseman Nick Blankenburg fed the puck from the left point to the corner to senior forward Will Lockwood. Lockwood found Slaker open at the side of the net and fired a pass across the goalmouth to Slaker who deposited it in the net for a 1-0 Michigan lead. The goal by Slaker was his 13th of the season, the team leader in that category. Freshman forward Johnny Beecher extended the Michigan lead to 2-0 early in the second period on another goalmouth play initiated this time by senior defenseman Luke Martin from the right point.