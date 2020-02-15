The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 15
Tweets of the day
Roses are red... Violets are blue... Tonight we scored 5 goals on MSU 😁#HappyValentines x #GoBlue 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/J6Bpgn56PP— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 15, 2020
Austin Davis has made 15 of his last 16 shots & Jon Teske is struggling, but don’t change the lineup. Michigan has won 4 of 5 and Davis is thriving vs tired starters & bench players. M needs the confident, non-conference version of Teske in March. Keep going to him.— Tim McCormick (@TimMcCormick40) February 14, 2020
It's officially time for two of our favorite words...— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 14, 2020
OPENING DAY!#GoBlue #Team154 #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/ZS3ffgyEkd
#G1 Starting Lineup!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 14, 2020
🆚 #2 Vanderbilt
⏰ 5 PM MT | 7 PM ET
📍 Scottsdale, AZ
📺 MLB Network
💻 https://t.co/A4fyW1TQHp
📊 https://t.co/GV1riEEq3I#Team154 #GoBlue #BlueCrew pic.twitter.com/0PprqiBjkV
MID-GAME ROLL CALL!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 15, 2020
Show us where YOU’RE watching the #BlueCrew kick off 2020!
We’ll start!
📸 ⚾️〽️#GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/CVCYvTZ3Gz
T5 | SCHMIDTTY!! @MattSchmidt77 with a one-out double to left!#PulltheRop #BlueCrew #GoBlue #Team154 pic.twitter.com/u4A6K0RvF6— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 15, 2020
Hey fans!— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) February 14, 2020
If you're a diehard Michigan Baseball fan AND have @MLBNetwork , tune in at 9:45 and see Coach Bakich on Hot Stove!#GoBlue #BlueCrew #Team154 pic.twitter.com/EbKbshTUXR
yes! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/EoqqoobqpF— MVictors (@MVictors) February 15, 2020
Difficult roads often lead to beautiful places. Let today’s work be tomorrow’s success! Make it a great day! #GoBlue🔵 #Hail〽️— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) February 14, 2020
Happy #ValentinesDay! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/FZwyWD9Mgv— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) February 14, 2020
Happy Valentine's Day!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 14, 2020
〽️💙 pic.twitter.com/RFLpf6Ese9
It's Game Day! Michigan takes on Michigan State tonight live on BTN!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 14, 2020
🆚 Michigan State
📍East Lansing
🏟Munn Ice Arena
⌚️6 PM
📺 BTN
📊 https://t.co/aious8A8F1
💻 https://t.co/b9IWXyYjYf
🔈 https://t.co/2VCInP4aQE#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/hMo3KdvDvU
Fighting Spirit ... Michigan's Granowicz Battled Through Grief to Become Key Cog - https://t.co/BmKjsfnFCm @umichhockey pic.twitter.com/pYMpkHdfjA— College Hockey News (@chnews) February 14, 2020
Extremely blessed to receive an invite to play in the Adidas All-American game💫 pic.twitter.com/5aol0OvXVm— Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) February 15, 2020
#AGTG Truly thankful to receive my 3ed offer today to continue playing football @UMichFootball 💯💯💯 @Coach_SMoore @DickinsonFB @samspiegs @simplyCoachO @DemetricDWarren @GPowersScout @Perroni247 @AWilliamsUSA @SECrecruitnews @justamom48XOS @Trainfast_ @Nextlevelsports pic.twitter.com/K25PEoOS5k— Donovan Green (@Donovangreen23) February 14, 2020
Got to spend a few days in Costa Rica with my Valentine of 22 years! (Wow she’s old, love you ha)— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) February 14, 2020
Rode a Jet-Ski to Nicaragua, Monkeys stole our snacks and spent the night with an 8 hour delay in Atlanta’s airport...certainly a Valentine’s Day to remember 💙 🇨🇷 🐵 pic.twitter.com/97v44mSTPW
Kicking Off the Road Swing!— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) February 14, 2020
🆚 #4 Nebraska
⏰ 8:00 PM CT
📍 Lincoln, NE
📺 » BTN (https://t.co/GVJgDavllH)
📊 » https://t.co/QUrHRiaWpz pic.twitter.com/mFOLvdmZud
B1G dual for Senior Night!— Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 15, 2020
💪 No. 17 Michigan at No. 10 @HuskerWrestling
⏰ 9 PM ET
📺 BTN and the FOX Sports App
🔗 https://t.co/YT7B0XtTUl pic.twitter.com/B85T8HUK0Q
It is always a good finish to your 8-hour practice weeks when you get a surprise breakfast! 🍳🥓 #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/1ye7PpByI4— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) February 14, 2020
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Recapping a Huge Visit Weekend, More
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks on Having Isaiah Livers Back: 'It Feels Like the Bahamas Again'
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Bracketology: Looking at Michigan Basketball's Tournament Resume
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Baseball 2020 Season Preview
• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Again: Season Kicks off Against CWS Finals Opponent
