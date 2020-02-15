News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Roses are red... Violets are blue... Tonight we scored 5 goals on MSU."
— The Michigan hockey Twitter account, after the Wolverines went into MSU and won 5-1.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Recapping a Huge Visit Weekend, More

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Eli Brooks on Having Isaiah Livers Back: 'It Feels Like the Bahamas Again'

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Bracketology: Looking at Michigan Basketball's Tournament Resume

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Baseball 2020 Season Preview

• Steve Kornacki, MGoBlue: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt Again: Season Kicks off Against CWS Finals Opponent

