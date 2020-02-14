There have been several factors that have led to the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team winning four of its last five games, but the revamped defensive efforts and the return of junior forward Isaiah Livers from injury are probably the two biggest. U-M’s defense was dreadful throughout the month of January and was a significant reason the Wolverines endured a four-game losing streak from Jan. 12 through Jan. 25, but saw the intensity on that side of the ball pick up during the Feb. 1 win over Rutgers in Madison Square Garden.

Michigan Wolverines basketball junior forward Isaiah Livers (left) is hitting 45.7 percent of his threes this season. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan held the Scarlet Knights to just 32.5 percent shooting that day and have maintained the defensive excellence ever since, limiting three of their last four opponents to 33.3 percent shooting or worse (including the aforementioned Rutgers game). “We knew we had to make changes to be better defensively,” junior guard Eli Brooks admitted this afternoon. “Everybody on the team is talking more now, and we can see the wins that have come as a result. I don’t remember which game it was after, but we had a practice where it was one-on-one and we couldn’t match the defense in the drills; I don’t remember how much time we spent on offense that day, but it was mainly all about defense. “We needed it, because we wanted to make sure we still had that edge, even though it was during our losing streak. Offense helps our defense; people always talk about confidence on offense, but there’s confidence on defense too. “It’s about getting stops and trusting our scouting reports.” Livers’ return from injury last Saturday against Michigan State has also been crucial to the Wolverines’ recent defensive success, especially when considering his versatility — at 6-7 — to basically guard any position on the floor.