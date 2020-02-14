News More News
Video: Howard On U-M's Improved Defensive Play, Brooks Talks Livers' Return

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard discusses his club's improved defensive efforts as of late, while junior guard Eli Brooks talks about junior forward Isaiah Livers' return and the boost he has once again provided the team.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Eli Brooks (left) and Isaiah Livers.
Michigan Wolverines basketball junior guard Eli Brooks (left) is shooting 38.8 percent from three on the year, and junior forward Isaiah Livers is shooting 45.7 percent. (USA Today Sports Images)

Head coach Juwan Howard

Junior guard Eli Brooks

