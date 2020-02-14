Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard discusses his club's improved defensive efforts as of late, while junior guard Eli Brooks talks about junior forward Isaiah Livers' return and the boost he has once again provided the team.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook