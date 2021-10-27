Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker: Focus Is 'Heightened' For MSU Week

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans renew their hated in-state rivalry on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. Both teams come into the game undefeated and ranked inside the top ten of both the AP and Coaches polls, which has created the highest-ranked matchup in the series since 1964. Few expected these types of stakes on the line in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy this season, but it has helped crank an already tense rivalry to the next level. “It raises the bar for everybody with us both being 7-0," redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Schoonmaker said. "The whole week is heightened. Everyone’s focus is heightened. Everybody’s more excited.” RELATED: Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson: Beating MSU 'Is A Requirement' RELATED: Michigan's Vince Gray Talks 'Looking Past' MSU In 2020, Defending Deep Ball RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan's Hutchinson, Gray, Schoonmaker Talk MSU, More

Michigan Wolverines tight end Luke Schoonmaker's position group has taken a bigger role in recent weeks. (Brandon Brown)

Schoonmaker is a Connecticut native, so there was not a ton of knowledge on the in-state rivalry before he arrived. A video package MSU put together ahead of the 2019 game, a 44-10 Michigan win, helped set the tone for him. "When I came in here it was Ohio State and Michigan State (as rivals)," he said. "I think what really did it for me was we watched that video they put together in 2019, I believe it was, and we watched that in the hotel before the game. Knowing and learning the history of the two teams, it’s just like a burning fire in me now and I love being a part of it.” Another entity that has set a tone this week has been junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who Pro Football Focus ranks as the No. 1 edge defender in all of college football. Schoonmaker welcomes the opportunity to go up against him in practices. “He makes us all so much better," he said. "He’s so unpredictable. I enjoy getting those periods to work against him. You put on the practice film and there is not a play he takes off. He goes hard all the time and that goes to show the type of player he has become. “It’s contagious. It spreads to the whole defense. It fires them up and fires (the offense) up to do better.”