Michigan To Match Up With North Carolina State In ACC/Big Ten Challenge
Michigan Wolverines basketball does not have its complete schedule set for the 2020-21 season, but the Maize and Blue now know which team they'll face in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, according to CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein.
The Wolverines are set to take on N.C. State in Ann Arbor, with the date and time for the game still yet to be determined. The college basketball season tips off on Nov. 25 after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources: Michigan will host NC State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 29, 2020
The last time U-M met with the Wolfpack, it came away with a 66-59 victory in Raleigh, N.C.
Last season, N.C. State finished with a 20-12 overall record and 10-10 in conference play. U-M went 19-12 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten last year.
The Big Ten/ACC Challenge typically occurs near the beginning of non-conference play. The ACC leads 12-6-3 in the challenge's history, with the Big Ten coming away victorious in 2019-20, 8-6. The Wolverines are 8-11 all-time in the event and the Wolfpack are 8-12.
U-M and other programs are currently going through preseason practice, which started on Oct. 14, and will have 42 days to hold a maximum of 30 practices. During that period, players can work out up to 20 hours per week, four hours per day, and must have one day off per week.
2020-21 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule
Here is the full slate of matchups, as reported by Rothstein:
Boston College at Minnesota
Georgia Tech at Nebraska
North Carolina at Iowa
Michigan State at Virginia
Illinois at Duke
Indiana at Florida State
Purdue at Miami
Ohio State at Notre Dame
Syracuse at Rutgers
Penn State at Virginia Tech
Louisville at Wisconsin
Pittsburgh at Northwestern
Maryland at Clemson
