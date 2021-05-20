Michigan Transfer DT Target Jordan Whittley To Announce Friday

Oregon State graduate transfer defensive tackle Jordan Whittley is nearing a decision, and Michigan Wolverines football remains firmly in the mix for his services. Via his Twitter account, Whittley announced that he will make his commitment public on Friday morning.

The Maize and Blue were the first to offer Whittley after he entered the transfer portal May 12. UAB is the only other school that Whittley has announced he's received an offer from.

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas reported several days ago that Michigan is the "heavy favorite" to land Whittley out of the portal.

Whittley began his career at Laney College in Oakland, Calif., where he played in 2017 and 2018. He broke out as a sophomore, totaling 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, while also adding two pass breakups. The Richmond, California native played two seasons at Laney College in California, notching 35 tackles while helping lead his squad to California's JUCO championship and an 11-2 record in 2018.

His time at Laney earned him three-star status from Rivals.com, before he signed on to play for the Beavers of Oregon State.

