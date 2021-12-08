Michigan vaults into Top-10 in Rivals' 2023 team rankings

Michigan is certainly seizing the momentum on the recruiting trail after an impressive streak of games where it beat Ohio State and Iowa by double-digits to secure a Big Ten title as well as a spot in the College Football Playoff.

After its recent streak of commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, including Tuesday's addition of four-star linebacker Raylen Wilson, the Wolverines vaulted from the No. 11 overall recruiting class in the cycle to No. 7 according to the Rivals team rankings.

The Wolverines' 2023 recruiting class currently sits at four members, including recent four-star commitments in in-state wide receiver Semaj Morgan and defensive lineman Joel Starlings. The class also includes one of the top kickers in the class in Adam Samaha.

The Wolverines currently sit just behind No. 6 overall Arkansas. Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Ohio State and Penn State hold the No. 3 and No. 4 classes in the cycle, respectively.

