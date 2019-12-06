Michigan Vs. Iowa Preview With A Hawkeye Insider
We caught up with Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport.com to preview the matchup between the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight. (6:30 PM on Fox Sports 1).
U-M is coming off its first stumble of the season, a 58-43 loss at Louisville. The Hawkeyes enter the game fresh off a big win at Syracuse.
RELATED: Michigan, Kentucky To Play In London In 2020, Home-And-Home In 2021, 2022
RELATED: The Tale Of The Tape: Defense Held Strong During Rough Shooting Night
Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) — Results
vs. Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville (W, 87-60)
vs. DePaul (L, 98-73)
vs. Oral Roberts (W, 87-74)
vs. North Florida (W, 83-68)
vs. Cal Poly (W, 85-59)
vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (W, 72-61)*
vs. San Diego State (L, 83-73)*
@ Syracuse (W, 68-54)
* Neutral court in Las Vegas Invitational
Iowa Hawkeyes — Starting Five
• Senior guard Jordan Bohannon (6-1, 185 pounds) — Averaging 9.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. Bohannon is shooting 35.1 percent on field goals and 34.8 percent on three-pointers.
• Sophomore guard Connor McCaffrey (6-5, 205 pounds) — Scores 7.1 points per game, and adds three rebounds. He leads the Hawkeyes in assists at 4.8 per game. McCaffrey shoots 44.7 percent from the field, and 30 percent from three.
• Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp (6-6, 210 pounds) — Averages 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shoots 40.3 percent on field goals, and 36.1 percent on three-pointers. He had 16 points and 7 rebounds against U-M in the first meeting last season, but was held to just 3 points in the second meeting.
• Redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick (6-3, 195 pounds) — Did not play in Tuesday's game at Syracuse with a quad injury, but is expected to play against Michigan. Averages 11.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. He is shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from long distance.
• Junior center Luka Garza (6-11, 260 pounds) — Leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, with 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He shoots 56.8 percent from the floor. He has made 9 of his 18 thee-point attempts on the season. Garza had 19 points and 8 rebounds against U-M last season, in the first meeting in Iowa City, and had 14 points and 4 rebounds against the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament.
Off The Bench
• Senior forward Ryan Kriener (6-10, 255 pounds) — Started last game against Syracuse in the absence of Fredrick. He averages 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
• Freshman guard Joe Toussaint (6-0, 185 pounds) — Averages 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
• Redshirt junior forward Cordell Pemsl (6-9, 245 pounds) – Injured his back in the Las Vegas Invitational and did not play on Tuesday against Syracuse. His status is uncertain for this game. Pemsl averages 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game
• Redshirt senior guard Bakari Evelyn (6-2, 180 pounds) — Averages 1.9 points in 13.9 minutes per game.
Comparison: Team Statistics
|Statistic
|Michigan
|Iowa
|
Points Per Game
|
77.5
|
79.1
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
65.0
|
69.0
|
FG Percentage
|
.496
|
.447
|
Opp. FG Percentage
|
.402
|
.427
|
3PT Percentage
|
.397
|
.349
|
Opp. 3PT Percentage
|
.291
|
.326
|
Assist / Turnover Ratio
|
1.2
|
1.5
Comparison: Kenpom Ratings
Kenpom has predicted Michigan to win, 76-69, over Iowa.
Here's how Michigan and Iowa rank in Kenpom compared to the rest of the country:
Note: "Adjusted" refers to how a team would perform against average competition at a neutral site.
|Category
|Michigan
|Iowa
|
Overall Adj. Efficiency
|
13th
|
38th
|
Adj. Offensive Efficiency
|
38th
|
6th
|
Adj. Defensive Efficicncy
|
9th
|
105th
|
Tempo
|
145th
|
120th
|
Strength Of Schedule
|
30th
|
153rd
Iowa's Style Of Play
"Iowa likes to play fast most of the time, but I think the best way to describe it is they push the tempo when they can and pull things back when they need to," Kakert explained. "So far this year they really haven’t played with as much pace, but their offensive efficiency has been very good. According to KenPom.com, Iowa’s adjusted offensive efficiency this season is at 112.0, which is 6th in the country.
"The Hawkeyes will look to keep the turnovers down, play inside out when they can with Luka Garza in the post, and knock down shots.
"On the defensive side, Iowa will play both man and zone. They prefer to play man to man most of the time, but when they struggle to guard well off the dribble, they will switch to zone. Mainly they will play 2-3, but they have mixed in some 1-3-1 and 3-2 from time to time, especially last season."
Iowa's Season Thus Far
"It’s been an interesting season so far with a lot of moving parts," Kakert said. "Jordan Bohannon looked like he might end up redshirting, but he’s played in all but one game so far coming off hip surgery. Then starting forward Jack Nunge tore his ACL against Cal Poly, so he’s out of the year and Fran McCaffery’s youngest son, Patrick, who is a freshman, is currently out with a health issue and there’s no timeline on his return.
"The two teams Iowa has lost to came into this week continuing to be undefeated, so from that respect, the Hawkeyes don’t have a bad loss. The win over Texas Tech on Thanksgiving Day was a big one for Iowa. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of a really challenging stretch of games with the tournament in Vegas, a trip to Syracuse earlier this week, on the road to Michigan, a home game on Monday against Minnesota, and then on the road again to Iowa State. All that and the health of the team has been tested as well. So far they are 2-1 in this stretch, which is a real positive."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news