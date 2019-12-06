U-M is coming off its first stumble of the season, a 58-43 loss at Louisville. The Hawkeyes enter the game fresh off a big win at Syracuse.

We caught up with Tom Kakert of HawkeyeReport.com to preview the matchup between the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes tonight. (6:30 PM on Fox Sports 1).

• Senior guard Jordan Bohannon (6-1, 185 pounds) — Averaging 9.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. Bohannon is shooting 35.1 percent on field goals and 34.8 percent on three-pointers.

• Sophomore guard Connor McCaffrey (6-5, 205 pounds) — Scores 7.1 points per game, and adds three rebounds. He leads the Hawkeyes in assists at 4.8 per game. McCaffrey shoots 44.7 percent from the field, and 30 percent from three.

• Sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp (6-6, 210 pounds) — Averages 11.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He shoots 40.3 percent on field goals, and 36.1 percent on three-pointers. He had 16 points and 7 rebounds against U-M in the first meeting last season, but was held to just 3 points in the second meeting.

• Redshirt freshman guard CJ Fredrick (6-3, 195 pounds) — Did not play in Tuesday's game at Syracuse with a quad injury, but is expected to play against Michigan. Averages 11.1 points and 3.3 assists per game. He is shooting 58.7 percent from the field and 56.5 percent from long distance.

• Junior center Luka Garza (6-11, 260 pounds) — Leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, with 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He shoots 56.8 percent from the floor. He has made 9 of his 18 thee-point attempts on the season. Garza had 19 points and 8 rebounds against U-M last season, in the first meeting in Iowa City, and had 14 points and 4 rebounds against the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament.

Off The Bench

• Senior forward Ryan Kriener (6-10, 255 pounds) — Started last game against Syracuse in the absence of Fredrick. He averages 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

• Freshman guard Joe Toussaint (6-0, 185 pounds) — Averages 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

• Redshirt junior forward Cordell Pemsl (6-9, 245 pounds) – Injured his back in the Las Vegas Invitational and did not play on Tuesday against Syracuse. His status is uncertain for this game. Pemsl averages 2.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game

• Redshirt senior guard Bakari Evelyn (6-2, 180 pounds) — Averages 1.9 points in 13.9 minutes per game.