Michigan Vs. LSU: The Stats & Numbers To Know Prior To Tonight's Showdown
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will square off with the LSU Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament tonight with a trip to the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
U-M is a No. 1 seed and LSU a No. 8 seed, but the matchup is nonetheless expected to be very close this evening at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With tip-off just hours away, here are the stats, figures and numbers to know to get you ready for tonight's showdown…
2 Five-star prospects out of high school who currently reside on LSU's roster, in freshman guard Cam Thomas and sophomore forward Trendon Watford. Thomas was rated as the No. 27 overall player during his prep days, while Watford checked in at No. 16 overall.
There are also two other players on the Tigers' team who just missed five-star status out of high school but nevertheless arrived in college as top-40 prospects, in junior guard Javonte Smart and redshirt sophomore forward Shareef O'Neal. Smart was rated as the No. 32 player in the country and O'Neal checked in at No. 40.
2 New season highs were set for Michigan freshman guard Zeb Jackson and junior forward Brandon Johns during Saturday's 82-66 win over Texas Southern. Johns' 25 minutes marked the most he had played in a game all year, while the six points Jackson poured in were a career high for the 6-5 guard.
3 Different players who are averaging 15.6 points per game or more for LSU, in Smart (15.6), Watford (16.5) and Thomas (22.8). All three are among the top nine scorers in the SEC conference this season.
3 Straight Sweet Sixteen appearances for Michigan dating back to 2017, which is tied with Gonzaga for the longest streak in the nation. Purdue had also been part of the club and was attempting to make it four straight this season, but lost in the opening round of this year's NCAA Tournament to North Texas.
