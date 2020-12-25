Michigan Wolverines basketball, the Big Ten's lone remaining undefeated team at 6-0, is coming off 12 days of rest following its league-opening win over Penn State at Crisler Center. Nebraska, on the other hand, sits at 4-4 and is fresh off a loss to Wisconsin Dec. 22.

Michigan is led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson, with the 7-foot-1 big man averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 boards per game on an offense that ranks ninth nationally in efficiency. He started for the first time against Penn State due to fifth-year senior Austin Davis being out indefinitely with a foot injury, and scored 20 points while doing so. Senior forward Isaiah Livers also pours in over 15 points per game, and is averaging 5.7 boards and two assists, while shooting threes at a 43.3 percent clip.

The Huskers, coached by Fred Hoiberg, love to push the pace, checking in at No. 34 nationally in Kenpom's adjusted tempo ratings. However, they don't convert on a high percentage of their looks from the field (42.5) or three-point range (39.2), which has allowed for some struggles early on in the season. Against the Badgers three nights ago, Nebraska shot only 33.3 percent overall and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc and, despite holding Wisconsin to 40 percent and 30.8 percent in those categories, respectively, still lost by 14 points in Madison.

Western Kentucky transfer and sophomore guard Dalano Banton, at 6-foot-9, plays on the perimeter and can be a tough mismatch for opposing fours and fives to guard. He averages 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 overall and 33.3 percent from long range. Pitt transfer and junior guard Trey McGowens is one of the team's primary ball handler, and averages 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per tilt, while fellow junior guard Teddy Allen leads the team in scoring at a tick over 17 points per game, and has the highest offensive usage rate on the team.

Below is everything you need to know ahead of the Christmas Day matchup, including game information, lineup breakdowns, key statistics and more.