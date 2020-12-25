Michigan vs. Nebraska Preview, Lineup Breakdown, Prediction & More
Michigan Wolverines basketball, the Big Ten's lone remaining undefeated team at 6-0, is coming off 12 days of rest following its league-opening win over Penn State at Crisler Center. Nebraska, on the other hand, sits at 4-4 and is fresh off a loss to Wisconsin Dec. 22.
Michigan is led by freshman center Hunter Dickinson, with the 7-foot-1 big man averaging 15.7 points and 7.3 boards per game on an offense that ranks ninth nationally in efficiency. He started for the first time against Penn State due to fifth-year senior Austin Davis being out indefinitely with a foot injury, and scored 20 points while doing so. Senior forward Isaiah Livers also pours in over 15 points per game, and is averaging 5.7 boards and two assists, while shooting threes at a 43.3 percent clip.
The Huskers, coached by Fred Hoiberg, love to push the pace, checking in at No. 34 nationally in Kenpom's adjusted tempo ratings. However, they don't convert on a high percentage of their looks from the field (42.5) or three-point range (39.2), which has allowed for some struggles early on in the season. Against the Badgers three nights ago, Nebraska shot only 33.3 percent overall and 29.6 percent from beyond the arc and, despite holding Wisconsin to 40 percent and 30.8 percent in those categories, respectively, still lost by 14 points in Madison.
Western Kentucky transfer and sophomore guard Dalano Banton, at 6-foot-9, plays on the perimeter and can be a tough mismatch for opposing fours and fives to guard. He averages 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 overall and 33.3 percent from long range. Pitt transfer and junior guard Trey McGowens is one of the team's primary ball handler, and averages 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per tilt, while fellow junior guard Teddy Allen leads the team in scoring at a tick over 17 points per game, and has the highest offensive usage rate on the team.
Below is everything you need to know ahead of the Christmas Day matchup, including game information, lineup breakdowns, key statistics and more.
Michigan Wolverines Basketball vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: What Time Is The Game? What Is The Betting Line? How To Watch / Stream, More
Date: Friday, Dec. 25
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena (Lincoln, Neb.)
Channel: Big Ten Network (Stream: Fox Sports App)
On The Call: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) & Nick Bahe (analyst)
Radio: Detroit: WWJ-Radio (950 AM) | Ann Arbor: WWWW (102.9 FM)
On The Call: Brian Boesch (play-by-play) & Terry Mills (analyst)
Line: Michigan -8
Over/Under: 147
KenPom Prediction: Michigan 77, Nebraska 68
Clayton Sayfie Prediction: Michigan 81, Nebraska 70
Michigan Wolverines Projected Lineup
#12 - Fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith (5-11, 185) — The Columbia grad transfer is averaging 7.8 points and 4.8 assists per game, while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from three.
#55 - Senior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Is the team's best defender ... Averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest ... Shoots 43.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from long range.
#21 - Sophomore guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 220) — Averaging 9.5 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor ... Struggling from long range, and has made three of his 12 attempts from three this year.
#2 - Senior forward Isaiah Livers (6-7, 230) — Second-leading scorer on the team with 15.2 points per game ... Also adds 5.7 rebounds and two assists per contest, while shooting 51.7 percent overall and 43.3 percent from three.
#1 - Freshman center Hunter Dickinson (7-1, 255) — Leads the team in scoring with 15.7 points per game, while also adding a team-leading 7.3 rebounds ... Shoots 69.1 percent from the field.
Key Bench Players
#15 - Senior guard Chaundee Brown (6-5, 215) — Averaging 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game off the bench in 20.7 minutes ... Is connecting on 48.9 percent of his overall looks and 44.4 percent of his attempts from deep.
#23 - Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr. (6-8, 240) — Plays the four and five spot off the bench ... Averages 4.8 points and three rebounds per contest and is shooting 58.8 percent from the field and is 2-for-4 from deep.
#5 - Freshman forward Terrance Williams (6-7, 240) — Putting up 3.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 9.5 minutes, while shooting 42.1 percent from the field.
Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Lineup
#2 - Junior guard Trey McGowens (6-4, 191) — The Pitt transfer is putting up 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 36 percent from three (shooting just 39.5 percent from inside the arc).
#0 - Junior guard Teddy Allen (6-6, 223) — Has the highest usage rate on the team (31.4 percent of possessions) ... Leads the team in scoring at 17.4 points per game, while adding 5.1 rebounds and just over one assist per contest ... Connecting on 44.6 percent of his shots and 34 percent of his threes.
#11 - Junior forward Lat Mayen (6-9, 205) — Notches seven points and 5.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 32.8 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three, despite firing up 40 shots from long range on the season.
#45 - Sophomore guard Dalano Banton (6-9, 204) — Handles the ball well for his size, and primarily plays on the perimeter ... The Western Kentucky transfer averages 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 46.2 overall and 33.3 percent from long range.
#24 - Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo (6-9, 245) — Got his first start of the season in the last game against Wisconsin ... Averaging five points and 5.8 rebounds per contest, while shooting 40.6 percent.
Key Bench Players
#34 - Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson (6-6, 202) — Started seven of eight games but came off the bench against Wisconsin ... Averages 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per tilt, while shooting an underwhelming 28.6 percent overall and 23.1 percent from deep.
#10 - Senior guard Kobe Webster (6-0, 172) — Averages 9.8 points, two rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from long range.
#14 - Senior forward Trevor Lakes (6-7, 215) — Has only made two appearances (in the last two games), but is now a part of the rotation ... Scored 12 points against Doane but was held scoreless in 17 minutes against Wisconsin.
#4 - Junior guard Shamiel Stevenson (6-6, 245) — Averaging six points and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 48.4 percent from long range and just 9.1 percent from three.
|Category
|Michigan
|Nebraska
|
PPG
|
82.3
|
78.0
|
Opp. PPG
|
67.5
|
69.3
|
FG%
|
51.6
|
42.5
|
Opp. FG%
|
35.9
|
39.2
|
3FG%
|
35.7
|
32.2
|
Opp. 3FG%
|
33.8
|
31.4
|
Turnovers per game
|
12.8
|
12.8
|Category
|Michigan
|Nebraska
|
Overall
|
16th
|
116th
|
Offense
|
9th
|
149th
|
Defense
|
30th
|
97th
|
Tempo
|
239th
|
34th
