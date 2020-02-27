Michigan Wolverines basketball (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) hosts Wisconsin (17-10, 10-7 Big Ten) in a Thursday night Big Ten showdown. Both teams are red hot as of late. The Wolverines are winners of five straight and seven out of eight, while the Badgers have won four straight contests. Both teams are fighting for Big Ten Tournament seeding, but in addition, both teams have an outside shot of earning the Big Ten regular season crown, with a tie, at the very least. Wisconsin enters the game tied for third in the conference standings, and U-M checks in at seventh, but is just a game back from the Badgers and three games out of first place, with four games to go. We caught up with Benjamin Worgull of Badgers Blitz for a Q&A, to get more insight on Wisconsin. The Basics

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27 Time: 7:00 PM ET Venue: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Mich.) TV: ESPN2 Commentators: Dan Shulman and Dan Dakich Spread: Michigan -6.5

Wisconsin Badger (Darren Lee)

Wisconsin Badgers (17-10, 10-6 Big Ten) — Results

vs. St. Mary's (L, 65-63 in OT) vs. Eastern Illinois (W, 65-52) vs. McNeese State (W, 83-63) vs. Marquette (W, 77-61) vs. Green Bay (W, 88-70) vs. Richmond (L, 62-52) vs. New Mexico (L, 59-50) at NC State (L, 69-54) vs. Indiana (W, 84-64) at Rutgers (L, 72-65) vs. Milwaukee (W, 83-64) at Tennessee (W, 68-48) vs. Rider (W, 65-37) at Ohio State (W, 61-57) vs. Illinois (L, 71-70) at Penn State (W, 58-49) vs. Maryland (W, 56-54) at Michigan State (L, 67-55) vs. Nebraska (W, 82-68) at Purdue (L, 70-51) at Iowa (L, 68-62) vs. Michigan State (W, 64-63) at Minnesota (L, 70-52) vs. Ohio State (W, 70-57) at Nebraska (W, 81-64) vs. Purdue (W, 69-65) vs. Rutgers (W, 79-71)

Wisconsin — Projected Starters

#0 - Redshirt junior guard D'Mitrick Trice (6-0, 184) — Trice averages 9.7 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three. #1 - Fifth-year senior guard Brevin Pritzl (6-3, 204) — He averages 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 40.0 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three. #34 - Junior guard Brad Davison (6-4, 206) — Davison averages 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He shoots 39.4 percent from the field and 36.0 percent from long range. #2 - Redshirt junior forward Aleem Ford (6-8, 217) — He averages 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from deep. #35 - Junior forward Nate Reuvers (6-11, 235) — He leads Wisconsin in scoring, with 13.7 points per game, while adding 4.7 rebounds per contest. He shoots 45.0 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from three. Off The Bench #11 - Redshirt junior forward Micah Potter (6-10, 248) — The Ohio State transfer averages 9.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in 16.6 minutes. He shoots 52.7 percent from the field and 45.7 percent from three. #5 - Freshman forward Tyler Wahl (6-7, 214) — He averages 2.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 16.6 minutes. He shoots 41.7 percent from the field and 19.2 percent from long range. #12 - Redshirt junior guard Trevor Anderson (6-2, 200) — He averages 1.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 12.3 minutes, while shooting 35.7 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three-point range.

Michigan — Projected Starters

#3 - Senior guard Zavier Simpson (6-0, 190) — Simpson averages 12.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is second in the country in assists per game, with 8.0. He shoots 45.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three. #55 - Junior guard Eli Brooks (6-1, 185) — Brooks averages 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He shoots 40.9 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three. #21 - Freshman guard Franz Wagner (6-9, 205) — He averages 10.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Wagner shoots 42.7 percent from the field and 30.1 percent on three-pointers. #2 - Junior forward Isaiah Livers (6-9, 235) — Livers leads U-M in scoring, at 13.6 points per game. He also adds 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from three. #15 - Senior center Jon Teske (7-1, 265) — Teske averages 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. He shoots 48.1 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from three. Off The Bench #0 - Sophomore guard David DeJulius (6-0, 190) — He averages 7.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 21.3 minutes. He shoots 41.7 percent from the field and 36.0 percent on three-pointers. #23 - Sophomore forward Brandon Johns (6-8, 235) — Johns averages 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He shoots 50.0 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three. #51 - Redshirt junior forward Austin Davis (6-10, 250) — Davis averages 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 10.6 minutes. He shoots 70.5 percent from the field. #11 - Sophomore forward Colin Castleton (6-11, 235) — Castleton averages 3.3 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 8.4 minutes, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field. #5 - Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez (6-6, 210) — Nunez averages 2.1 points per game in 8.0 minutes per contest. He is shooting 26.2 percent from long range.

Matchup To Watch: Jon Teske vs. Nate Reuvers

Reuvers is the Badgers' leading scorer, and is able to cash in from down low and on the perimeter. He's also a very good defender, and could give Teske fits on the inside. Reuvers averages 2.0 blocks per game, and has the ability to block shots in help situations, as well as change shots near the rim.

Kenpom Prediction

Kenpom has predicted Michigan to beat Wisconsin, 67-61, and gives the Wolverines a 71 percent chance to protect home court.

Team Statistics

Team Statistics Stat Michigan Wisconsin Points Per Game 75.4 67.1 Opp. Points Per Game 67.3 62.0 FG Percentage .460 .426 Opp. FG Percentage .416 .414 3PT Percentage .345 .348 Opp. 3PT Percentage .303 .346 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.4 1.2 Rebounding Margin +1.4 -0.2 Blocks Per Game 4.6 3.7

