Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard has been on an absolute tear on the recruiting trail in recent weeks, having landed the nation's No. 1, 2021 class in the early going. He's also in a good spot with 2022 recruits, including his son, Jett. One of the few juniors to have received an offer, Fletcher Loyer — brother of Michigan State guard Foster Loyer — is set to announce Monday.

Michigan Wolverines basketball class of 2022 target Fletcher Loyer will choose between six schools Monday.

Purdue and Notre Dame are thought to be strongest with the three-star shooter. Michigan is in great shape with Jett Howard, of course, despite his recent assertions that he's open.



“I’m feeling Michigan and Florida right now. Those are my main two," he said last month. "I'm liking Michigan a lot. Of course, my dad is the head coach, but that’s not the only reason why I’m liking it. Obviously, a lot of people think I’m going there, but I’m still open to a lot of other schools and a lot of other options." He admitted it bothers him that people assume he's going to U-M. Kentucky is one he'd like to have offer. "Other opportunities can open up for me, but having everyone just assuming I’m going to Michigan because of my dad kind of stops those, I think," he said. "Coaches just assume they know where I’m going before they know me.” We still like the Wolverines' chances. Finally, Howard has prioritized point guard Jaden Bradley, also of IMG Academy.



