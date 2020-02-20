New Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team humming heading toward the postseason, and several recruits have been on hand to witness it in person. A Feb. 8 win over Michigan State provided one of the best atmospheres of the season, and four-star Texan and sophomore Colin Smith was on hand to witness it in person.

Smith was originally being recruited by head coach John Beilein, and his interest was initially piqued by his friend and teammate Harrison Ingram’s (a 2021 five-star out of Dallas St. Mark’s). Smith has been to two Michigan camps and wanted to see what U-M was like in the winter.

