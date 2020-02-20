Michigan Basketball Recruiting: 4-Star 2022 Colin Smith Enjoyed U-M Visit
New Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard has his team humming heading toward the postseason, and several recruits have been on hand to witness it in person. A Feb. 8 win over Michigan State provided one of the best atmospheres of the season, and four-star Texan and sophomore Colin Smith was on hand to witness it in person.
Smith was originally being recruited by head coach John Beilein, and his interest was initially piqued by his friend and teammate Harrison Ingram’s (a 2021 five-star out of Dallas St. Mark’s). Smith has been to two Michigan camps and wanted to see what U-M was like in the winter.
RELATED: Pikiell — 'Playing an Elite Team'
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news