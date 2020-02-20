News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-20 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 20

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"GRIT! If you stay ready, you don't have to get ready."
— Juwan Howard on his bench contributions tonight

Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Meet Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy, The Hardest Working Recruit In The Country

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Hands Rutgers First Home Loss Of The Year, 60-52

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers To Finish Season Sweep

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Videos: Howard, Players On Win At RU

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Reinstated Michigan RB Chris Evans Grateful For Second Chance

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}