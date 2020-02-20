The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: February 20
Tweets of the day
.@umichbball hands Rutgers their first L at the RAC. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4XlrkFAC8A— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 20, 2020
No Isaiah Livers, no problem for @umichbball.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 20, 2020
The Wolverines hand Rutgers their first loss at the RAC. Highlights: pic.twitter.com/f6IgDchqcj
"GRIT...If you stay ready you don't have to get ready."— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 20, 2020
We love @JuwanHoward's postgame interviews - especially after a @umichbball win. 😏 pic.twitter.com/UEgGiwhtWw
Michigan goes to Piscataway and wins at Rutgers without Isaiah Livers. First loss for the Scarlet Knights at the RAC. Four Big Ten games remain.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 20, 2020
HUGE SHOT!— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 20, 2020
Close 'em out, @umichbball... pic.twitter.com/QjSmNgxPgJ
Vibe check on @JuwanHoward and @JalenRose. 😂— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 20, 2020
The former teammates are still on the same wavelength: pic.twitter.com/M1CfScDrvs
R U undefeated at The RAC?— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) February 20, 2020
Michigan is.
Final: Michigan 60, Rutgers 52 pic.twitter.com/APZ8CZ5KW3
You all sure enjoyed debating who has the best home stadium in the @bigten 😅— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) February 19, 2020
Take a look at who has been the most successful at home in the last 10 seasons ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Wk7NtnhOEr
Wolverines ascend to No. 11 in KemPom with the huge road win. Sweep of Rutgers will give them a tiebreaker, too, should it come to that for the Big Ten Tournament.— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) February 20, 2020
Rutgers outshot Michigan, 146-94, between this season’s two meetings. The Scarlet Knights grabbed 40 total offensive rebounds.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) February 20, 2020
Michigan found a way to win both games, neither of which were at Crisler.
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Meet Michigan QB Commit J.J. McCarthy, The Hardest Working Recruit In The Country
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Michigan Hands Rutgers First Home Loss Of The Year, 60-52
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Fab Five: Takeaways From Michigan's Win Over Rutgers To Finish Season Sweep
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Videos: Howard, Players On Win At RU
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Reinstated Michigan RB Chris Evans Grateful For Second Chance
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook