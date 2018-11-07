Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan handled Norfolk State from the jump in Tuesday night’s 63-44 win. Here’s what we learned, head coach John Beilen’s quotes included.

The mental block at the free throw line remains. This is especially true for redshirt junior Charles Matthews, who went 0-for-5. It’s contagious, too … guys sense the angst and it becomes an epidemic (a 13-for-29 malady Tuesday).

This is not a practice issue, folks. It’s a mental thing, like a golfer with the yips.

“The foul shooting is a thing that will come around, but if you look at our numbers in practice and everything … it’s not happening,” Beilein said. “You’ve got to continue to work on it and can’t dwell on it too much.