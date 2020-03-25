Five-star Kristian Lhander pledged to Indiana, but offers have been extended to in-staters Pierre Brooks III and Jaden Akins in addition to five-star Kennedy Chandler.

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard continues to seek out guards in the 2021 class. U-M is still waiting on five-star 2020 Josh Christopher's decision, but Michigan will need more guards the following season.

Enter Carter Whitt, a four-star out of Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road. Whitt nearly chose to reclassify to 2020 but decided not to.





“I was close to doing it but I just didn’t have a close that I was set on doing it with,” he said. “I am really just open to whoever comes in the spring.”

From Rivals.com's Corey Evans:

"Throughout the fall and winter, Whitt had taken official visits to Boston College, Indiana, Nebraska and Virginia Tech. The Hoosiers were no longer in the picture thanks to Khristian Lander’s commitment, while NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wake Forest were among the others that had shown heavy interest in him.

"Whitt has the opportunity to take a final remaining official visit this spring, that is once the ban is released regarding on and off campus recruiting. Meanwhile, Kentucky and Michigan are the latest to express interest towards him.

"The four-star guard averaged close to 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists during his junior season. He is respected most for his size at the point guard spot, tremendous feel and vision as a playmaking agent, and high-IQ in which he possesses all of the tangibles that would allow for him to run a high-major program."

Two weeks ago, Evans said Ohio State might be the "sneaky favorite" here. Now, though, it appears he's wide open.