Dartmouth's Brendan Barry, who averaged 13.2 points and 3.2 assists per game two seasons ago, shot 44.5 percent from long range and 86.0 percent on free throws. He's from New Jersey and a distant relative of former NBA great Rick Barry.

“Obviously I wasn’t recruited very highly, and I got down on myself a few times, just thinking about, ‘Am I going to be able to play D-I? Is somebody going to offer me?’ Barry said. last year. “But they find players, wherever they are, and once you get your opportunity, you have to make the most of it.”

His bio from the last season he played:

Enters final season fourth on the active career list among Division I players for accuracy from behind the arc (minimum 80 3FG) at 45.4 percent.

JUNIOR (2018-19) | Selected as the A.D. “Dolly” Stark Award winner as the Big Green’s MVP … led the Ivy League in minutes played (35:31), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.20) and 3-point percentage (.445), the last of which ranked 10th nationally … on a per-game basis, second in the conference in 3-pointers (2.7), sixth in assists (3.2), 10th in steals (1.2) and 11th in scoring (13.2) … had at least one triple in all but three games … scored in double figures in 20 of the 30 contests, topping 20 points five times … dropped 26 points with a career-best eight triples (in just 10 attempts) in the season-opening blowout over Newbury … recorded 100th career 3-pointer in the first game of the Belfast Classic, becoming the 17th player in Dartmouth history to hit the milestone … buried seven triples in 11 attempts en route to a game-high 25 points to help the Big Green defeat Albany at the Belfast Classic, 91-77 … hauled in a career-best eight rebounds in the loss to Quinnipiac … averaged 20.5 points during the four-game winning streak, hitting 19-of-34 (.559) 3-pointers, while dishing out 18 assists with only four turnovers … exploded for a career-high 31 points with eight trifectas in the 78-68 win over Boston University … named Ivy League Player of the Week on Dec. 17 for averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three victories … dropped 21 points and hauled in seven rebounds versus Columbia in the 82-66 win on Feb. 9 … dished out a season-high seven assists to go with three swipes at Penn in a career-high 45 minutes … matched his career high with 10 field goals when scoring a game-high 26 points at Princeton … swiped a personal-best four steals at Brown … popped four treys while scoring 17 points in the 77-76 overtime loss to Princeton on March 1.