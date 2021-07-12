 Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (7-12)
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-12 19:21:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Audio: Chris Balas on The Huge Show (7-12)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins the Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan basketball, the freshmen and more ...

Michigan Wolverines basketball freshman Frankie Collins is in Ann Arbor and ready to compete for the point guard job.
---

