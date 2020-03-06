His immediate goal is to help the Wolverines finish strong and then put in even more time this summer to better his game and reward Howard’s faith.

No, he’s not a finished product. And yes, he still has a long way to go, especially on defense. But he’s helped the Wolverines win games this year, and his work ethic is what earned him a fifth year.

ANN ARBOR — A month or so ago, redshirt junior big man Austin Davis had breakfast with head coach Juwan Howard to discuss the future. At the time, neither really knew what it held for Davis, a little-used but emerging big man whose play around the rim has opened eyes.

"It was just really out of the blue," Davis said after Michigan's 82-58 win over Nebraska Thursday. "It was before practice the other day, and it just kind of overtook me. Obviously, I wasn't expecting it right then.”



Howard laughed in reporting that Davis hugged him “three times” after getting the news. There were rumblings that Davis might head to Toledo for a fifth year, but he’s right where he wants to be.

"It's just something that … I love Michigan. This is an incredible place, an incredible university,” he said. “My teammates are incredible people. Everybody in the basketball department are just phenomenal individuals. I'm just very thankful that I get to be with around them for another year.

“… I had my heart set that I love Michigan and I wanted to be here if that was possible. It felt good to have a little more of a concrete plan."

Weeks ago, he and his family were preparing to share senior night with Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson. Instead, Davis was among those saying goodbye to the seniors while preparing for a fifth year. He’s going to begin work on a Master’s degree, he said, and physical therapy and anatomy are options.

On the court, he’s continued to thrive. He scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting against the Cornhuskers and is shooting close to 70 percent from the floor, his patience having paid off.

"There have definitely been some discouraging times," Davis admitted. "My teammates have been extremely supportive. I've really relied on them to keep my spirits up, and they've gotten me through a lot. A lot of credit has to go to them and then my family as well.

"It's definitely been a transition. Obviously, I haven't had anything like a role like that in the past, but I just tried my best to step in and do it what my team needed of me.”

There was no “lightbulb moment,” he said — more a gradual process of earning his playing time — and his constant effort in practice and improved defense (though he still has a way to go) have put him in position for more time.

Some of his habits were formed under head coach John Beilein, who was in attendance Thursday night.

“Coach B. was a great guy,” Davis said. “He supported and cared for each and every one us. He brought me here. I’m very thankful for that. He took a chance on a big slow guy from a little country town that really wasn’t known for basketball, but I’m just very thankful for that and glad he could be back tonight.”

He’s also grateful for another coach in Howard who believed in him and gave him another chance to prove himself, confident he’ll help him reach new heights.