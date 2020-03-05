News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-05 20:29:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Videos: Howard, Simpson & Teske Discuss An Emotional Senior Night

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Zavier Simpson and senior center Jon Teske all discussed an emotional Senior Night following tonight's 82-58 destruction of Nebraska.

Howard talked about what the duo has meant to the program, while Simpson and Teske each recapped their emotions as they walked off the Crisler Center court for the final time.

RELATED: Michigan Destroys Nebraska, 82-58

RELATED: Video: Teske, Simpson Honored on Senior Night

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson and Juwan Howard
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will close out the regular-season on Sunday at Maryland. (USA Today Sports Images)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg

Redshirt junior center Austin Davis

Senior guard Zavier Simpson

Senior center Jon Teske

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}