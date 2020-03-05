TheWolverine

Howard talked about what the duo has meant to the program, while Simpson and Teske each recapped their emotions as they walked off the Crisler Center court for the final time.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior guard Zavier Simpson and senior center Jon Teske all discussed an emotional Senior Night following tonight's 82-58 destruction of Nebraska.

