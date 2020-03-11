This season has been a roller coaster ride for Michigan.

In November, the Wolverines had one of the nation’s best starts after capturing the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. In January, they stumbled after junior forward Isaiah Livers injured and reaggravated his groin. In February, they became the hottest team in America after Livers returned. But in the last two weeks, their defense was picked apart by offenses with stretch centers, losing three of four.

Now the regular season is over, and the postseason has arrived. The Big Ten Tournament may be a welcome sight for Michigan. The Wolverines have fared very well in the conference tournament the past three years. They were back-to-back champions as a No. 8 seed in 2017 and a No. 5 seed in 2018 before falling just short of a three-peat bid as a No. 3 seed in the title game in 2019.

The question is whether Michigan can rise back up and make another run to the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Even though U-M is the No. 9 seed, the answer may be yes.